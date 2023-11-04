Ruchira Kamboj expresses gratitude on re-election of Indian candidate to UN advisory committee

New York [US], November 4 : India's permanent representative to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj expressed gratitude on the re-election of the Indian candidate to the Advisory Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Questions.

Surendra Kumar Adhana has been re-elected to serve on the Advisory Committee on ACABQ at UN for the term 2024-26.

"India secures re-election by acclamation to the Advisory Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Questions at the @UN for the term 2024-26. Deep gratitude to all member states for their steadfast support and confidence," Kamboj posted on X (formerly Twitter).

India's permanent mission to the UN in New York announced that Adhana has been re-elected.

"Elected Again! India's candidate, Mr. Surendra Kumar Adhana, has been re-elected to serve on the Advisory Committee on Administrative & Budgetary Questions #ACABQ for the term 2024-26. Gratitude to all the UN member states for their trust and support", the Indian Mission posted.

The Advisory Committee is an expert Committee of 21 members elected by the General Assembly for a period of three years, on the basis of a broad geographical representation, according to the ACABQ website.

The Advisory Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Questions holds a pivotal position within the United Nations, as it is tasked with reviewing and providing recommendations on the organisation's budget, administrative policies, and financial matters.

This committee plays an essential role in maintaining transparency, efficiency, and accountability in the United Nations' administrative and budgetary processes.

Adhana's re-election underscores India's ongoing commitment to participating actively in the decision-making processes of the United Nations.

India, as a prominent member of the United Nations, continues to play a significant role in various UN bodies and committees, demonstrating its dedication to global cooperation and effective governance.

