Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends dinner hosted by Fujian Governor for CIFIT leaders, top executives

Fujian [China], September 8 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, attended a dinner banquet hosted by the Governor of Fujian Province, Zhao Long, for the leaders and VIPs, attending the 24th China International Fair for Investment and Trade (CIFIT).

The dinner, held at the Seaview Resort Xiamen, brought together leaders and delegations worldwide, along with senior government officials and business executives. The banquet served as a prelude to Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi's keynote address at the CIFIT opening ceremony.

One of China's premier investment and trade fairs, CIFIT attracts over 1000 business delegations, 5000 companies, and around 50,000 business people from around the globe.

Following the event, Sheikh Saud and his accompanying delegation will embark on a visit to Dongguan and Shenzhen, Guangdong Province. There, they will engage in meetings with local government leaders and business representatives to explore opportunities for cooperation.

The CIFIT, an annual event organised by China's Ministry of Commerce, plays a pivotal role in fostering international investment relations. Renowned as one of the world's most influential investment fairs, it draws participants from over 100 countries and regions. (ANI/WAM)

