Rulers of Emirates offer condolences to Emir of Qatar on passing of Maryam bint Abdullah

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 2 (ANI/WAM): Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent separate messages of condolences to H.H. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Emir of Qatar, on the death of Sheikha Maryam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah.

The messages were sent by Their Highnesses the Rulers, Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah.

Their Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers sent similar messages of condolences to the Emir of Qatar. (ANI/WAM)

