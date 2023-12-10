Rupali Ganguly attends ‘saree walkathon’ with Sonali Bendre, Falguni Pathak

Mumbai, Dec 10 Actress Rupali Ganguly, who is known for her roles in ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’, ‘Anupamaa’ and others, on Sunday attended a ‘Saree Walkathon’ for an initiative for furry friends, and met "precious" Sonali Bendre, and "favourite" singer Falguni Pathak.

Taking to Instagram, Rupali shared a string of photos, wherein we can see her wearing a saree and posing with Sonali Bendre, Sonali Kulkarni, Mini Mathur, Falguni, Jannat Zubair and others. All the actresses were dressed in the saree.

Along with the photos, the 46-year-old actress penned a long note, which read: “Sun kissed and glowing… Every woman out there on this beautiful Sunday morning at Stride with Pride was beautiful. such a fantastic initiative @poonam.mahajan - my fellow fur babies ki sevadhaari Superb tha saree ke saath walking shoes Sareethon.”

“Anupamaa ne bhi yehi kiya tha ... so good to see reel translate into real. Met precious people after yearrssss @iamsonalibendre you are my absolute gorgeous girl forever. Also Subah Subah met my favourite @falgunipathak12 ji @sonalikul @minimathur @shaina_nc so nice seeing u itne Dino baad @jannatzubair29 @roublenagi @anitadongre @yasminkarachiwala felt so happy meeting u fabulous women. Truly it was a beautiful start to my Sunday... absolute Naari Shakti,” the ex-Bigg Boss contestant wrote.

Rupali is currently seen as the lead in the show ‘Anupamaa’. The show is based on Bengali series ‘Sreemoyee’.

It also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma and Gaurav Khanna.

The show airs on Star Plus.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor