Rupee slips down against dollar on oil price increase

Mumbai, Oct 6 Rising international oil prices saw the Indian rupee depreciating to Rs 81.94 against the US dollar.

The rupee opened at Rs 81.52 on Thursday at the interbank forex market and then went down to Rs 81.94.

Experts said demand for dollars from oil importers resulted in a fall in rupee.

The oil prices are expected to climb up as the producing nations have announced their plans to cut production.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor