Ruptured Sydney water pipeline floods homes

Sydney, Nov 8 A major water pipeline has ruptured in Sydney's south, causing significant flooding and damage to nearby houses.

Emergency crews were called to a street in the suburb of Como, approximately 20 kilometers southwest of central Sydney, on Friday afternoon after a 1.5 metre-wide water pipe burst and began shooting out jets of water.

Fire and rescue authorities in the state of New South Wales (NSW) said that surrounding properties suffered significant flooding as a result of the incident, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported that crews from Sydney Water were deployed to the scene to shut off the pipe. Local residents were told to expect water supply issues.

Footage captured by an ABC News helicopter showed jets of water shooting through fences and windows.

The NSW State Emergency Service said it was offering sandbags to affected residents.

