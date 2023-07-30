Russia: 10 people killed, 76 others injured due to bad weather in Volga 

Moscow [Russia], July 30 : As many as 10 people were killed and 76 others injured due to bad weather in the Volga federal district of Russia, Russian news agency TASS reported citing the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry.

The press service said, "In total, as a result of the passage of dangerous meteorological phenomena in the Volga region, 10 people died, 76 were injured," according to TASS.

Earlier on Sunday, the Russian Emergencies Ministry press service said that nine people died and 67 were wounded in the region due to bad weather.

Since July 29, bad weather has been raging in several parts of the Volga federal district, including Tatarstan, Mari El, Chuvashia, Nizhny Novgorod, Penza, Ulyanovsk, Kirov and Samara regions. 99,500 people were left without electricity, TASS reported.

Wind gusts up to 27 m/s caused damage to roofs of 41 residential buildings, seven social facilities and knocked down 550 trees. Interdepartmental operational headquarters have been carrying out work in the regions impacted by the rampant disaster.

As many as 758 people and 180 units of equipment have been carrying out work to eliminate the consequences of the emergency, according to TASS. The Hydrometeorological Center has forecast that the cyclone will continue to impact Tatarstan, Mari El, Bashkiria, Chuvashia, Samara, Nizhny Novgorod, Kirov, Saratov and Ulyanovsk regions.

Heavy rain and wind gusts up to 28/m are expected in these regions, TASS reported. The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations has suggested people to avoid trips to nature, access to water, and refrain from being under trees and shaky structures.

