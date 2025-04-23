Russia adds 21 British lawmakers to sanctions list

Moscow, April 23 Russia has imposed retaliatory sanctions against 21 British parliamentarians, the country's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"In response to London's ongoing confrontational policies, which include efforts to demonise our country, fabricate many anti-Russian narratives with the aim to reduce Moscow's influence on the international stage, and continue funneling weapons to the neo-Nazi regime in Kiev, a decision has been made to include a number of members of the UK Parliament in the Russian stop list," said the statement, which lists 21 lawmakers.

"Work to expand the Russian stop list will be continued," the Ministry said.

It said the decision was taken in response to London's "confrontational course," its efforts to fabricate anti-Russian narratives, undermine Moscow's international influence, and its continued supply of weapons to Ukraine, Xinhua news agency reported.

In response, Russia has added 21 British lawmakers to its "stop list," the Foreign Ministry said, adding that the officials will be banned from entering the country.

The anti-Russian sanctions imposed by Britain and aggressive rhetoric from British officials show that London is committed to open confrontation with Russia, it said.

The Foreign Ministry said that London's hostile statements undermine bilateral cooperation, adding that Moscow will closely monitor the situation and draw appropriate conclusions.

According to the Ministry, Russophobia and the desire to destroy Russian statehood remain inherent elements of UK foreign policy, which is fully subordinated to the goal of inflicting as much damage as possible to Russian national interests.

"Hostile statements and unsubstantiated accusations coming from members of the UK Parliament, including public statements in favour of seizing Russian assets that are 'immobilised' in Western jurisdictions, not only condone London's hostile policies, but are also used by opponents of mutually respectful dialogue with Russia to undermine the foundation of bilateral cooperation," it said.

"The comprehensive nature of the anti-Russian sanctions imposed by the UK and hysterical statements by officials of that country, in which threats are interspersed with lies and outright rudeness in our address, indicate that London does not intend to step back from its choice in favour of open confrontation with Russia," the Ministry added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor