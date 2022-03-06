Russia allows visa-free entry for foreign nationals coming from Ukraine, DPR, LPR

Russia has simplified entry procedures for foreign nationals coming from Ukraine and the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), the Kremlin press service said citing a relevant decree.

According to the decree, starting from March 5, 2022, foreign citizens and stateless persons will be able to enter the Russian Federation from the territories of the LPR, DPR and Ukraine, and exit the Russian Federation to the countries of their citizenship or permanent residence without the registration of visas.

The Kremlin press service specified on Saturday that such persons will only need a valid document proving their identity and recognized by Russia, or a document proving their identity the validity of which has expired. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor