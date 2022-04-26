Russia announces ceasefire near Azovstal plant to ensure civilian evacuation

Moscow, April 26 Russia's Defence Ministry has announced a ceasefire near the Azovstal plant in Mariupol for the safe evacuation of civil.

Russia's armed forces and the formations of the Donetsk People's Republic "from 14:00 Moscow time on April 25 will unilaterally cease all hostilities" to ensure the safe evacuation of the specified category of civil (workers, women and children), the Ministry said on Monday in a statement.

It added that the civil will be taken "in any direction they choose," Xinhua news agency reported.

The decision was guided by "purely humanitarian principles," the Ministry said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor