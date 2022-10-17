Russia attacked Kyiv with "kamikaze" drones: Ukraine official

Russia attacked Kyiv with "kamikaze" drones on Monday morning, according to a top Ukrainian official.

"The Russians think it will help them, but these actions smack of desperation," Andriy Yermak, the Ukrainian President's chief of staff, said in a statement.

"We need more air defense as soon as possible. We have no time to delay. We need more weapons to protect the sky and destroy the enemy," the statement added.

