Russia, Belarus to use int'l law to resist Western sanctions

Brest (Belarus), Nov 23 Russia and Belarus will use international law to uphold justice and combat various forms of illegal Western sanctions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a press conference in the Belarusian city of Brest.

Lavrov and Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov attended a meeting of the two countries' Foreign Ministries, during which the two sides formulated a joint action plan on unilateral coercive policies and sanctions against Belarus and Russia, and expressed a common position on the domestic and international political processes.

Lavrov said the West has seriously violated international law, violated all rules of the World Trade Organisation, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, and violated the concept of globalisation, Xinhua news agency reported.

The West advocates principles such as fair competition, presumption of innocence, and inviolability of property, but it adopts double standards when dealing with Russia, Belarus, and many other countries, the official said.

Ryzhenkov told reporters that multilateral organisations such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and BRICS are the core of establishing a fair and sustainable multipolar world order, and Belarus is willing to actively work on these platforms.

