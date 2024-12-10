Russia busts international fraud scheme linked to former Georgian defence chief

Moscow, Dec 10 Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said that it has dismantled an international fraud network allegedly operating in the interests of former Georgian Minister of Defence Davit Kezerashvili.

The network of "call centres," which was part of a larger international organised crime group, was involved in mass fraud targeting citizens from the European Union, Canada, Brazil, India, and other countries, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the FSB.

The suspects deceived victims under the guise of making investment transactions, amassing approximately $1 million in daily profits, the statement read, adding that around 100,000 individuals in over 50 countries were defrauded in the scheme.

The statement said the FSB has arrested 11 individuals linked to the case, and investigative and operational activities are still ongoing.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor