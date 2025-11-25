Russia calls for stronger global South voice as G20 focuses on inclusive growth

Johannesburg [South Africa] November 25 The recently concluded G20 Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, brought together global leaders to deliberate on issues of economic cooperation, sustainable development, and inclusive growth.

On the sidelines of the high-profile gathering, TV BRICS interviewed with Russia's Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office, Maksim Oreshkin, who outlined Moscow's perspective on the evolving role of the Global South in shaping the global economy.

Maksim Oreshkin has said that the central theme of this year's Group of Twenty (G20) summit revolves around economic expansion and stronger partnerships with nations of the Global South. Speaking after the first day of the leaders' meeting, Oreshkin highlighted that developing countries are increasingly shaping the structure of global growth, as reported by TV BRICS.

"The trend remains that the countries of the Global South are increasingly dominating the structure of global economic growth," he emphasised. According to Oreshkin, these countries are developing through their own projects in technology, education and infrastructure development.

Oreshkin highlighted the growing importance of regional associations in the G20's operations. "Involving all these associations means greater representation of the global majority at the G20 platform. This means that the opinion of the global majority will sound louder, will sound stronger and, of course, will be taken into account to a greater extent," he added.

He reaffirmed Moscow's strong commitment to the G20 framework, calling it a vital forum for deliberating on global economic, social, and environmental priorities. He also praised the group's recent consensus on the joint declaration, which he said included constructive agreements on food security and sustainable development.

Discussing trade relations with Africa, Oreshkin announced that Russia aims to increase its mutual trade with the continent by up to twofold by 2030. "This is not only traditional goods but also, for example, the use of Russian technologies. Russian companies and technological platforms are widely represented across the world and are actively entering African markets," Oreshkin noted.

With a population of 1.5 billion, Africa remains the fastest-growing region globally, Oreshkin noted, adding that the urgency of development financing continues to be a pressing concern. The final declaration adopted by Global South leaders during the G20 summit reaffirmed shared priorities in boosting international collaboration and promoting inclusive, sustainable growth worldwide, as reported by TV BRICS.

