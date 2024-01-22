Russia carries out air strikes inside Ukraine

New Delhi, Jan 22 Russia on Monday said that its Su-25SM fighter jets carried out a special military operation inside Ukraine, media reports said.

The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has also released a video showing the crews of attack aircraft firing missiles at positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Krasny Liman area.

"The pilots fired 122-mm S-13 unguided missiles at an enemy stronghold and the site where enemy personnel and equipment were concentrated," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

It said that during the attack, the crews performed a pitching maneuver, during which the Su-25SMs rapidly gained altitude to fire missiles at the enemy.

