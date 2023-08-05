Russia claims Ukrainian drone attack on tanker near Crimea

Moscow, Aug 5 Russian authorities on Saturday claimed that a Ukrainian drone strike damaged a tanker in the Kerch Strait near the occupied Crimean Peninsula.

According to Oleg Kryuchkov, the Russia-appointed adviser to the head of Crimea, said that loud explosions were heard late Friday night by residents of the city of Kerch, the state-run TASS News Agency reported.

He however, said that the "loud sounds had nothing to do with the Crimean bridge. A threat of attack has been announced".

On its part, the Marine Rescue Coordination Center of Novorossiysk said the loud sounds were the "result of an attack" on the Russian-flagged tanker by the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kerch Strait, the narrow sea passage between Russia and occupied Crimea.

"An engine room of a tanker was damaged, its crew was not injured and is safe. Two tugboats arrived at the place of emergency," it said.

As a result of the supposed attack, vehicular traffic was temporarily suspended, but it had resumed since.

Vladimir Rogov, a senior Russian-appointed official with the Zaporizhzhia military-civilian administration, claimed that Ukraine used marine drones to target the tanker.

Naval drones, or marine drones, are small, unmanned vessels which operate on or below the water's surface.

Ukraine is yet to respond on the alleged attack.

If confirmed, this would be the latest such drone attack in the area.

--IANS

ksk

