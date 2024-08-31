Russia conducts fresh air raid on Ukraine

Kiev, Aug 31 Russia conducted another major aerial strike on Ukraine overnight, using an Iskander-M ballistic missile, four S-300 guided missiles, and 52 combat drones, the Ukrainian Air Force said in a statement on Saturday.

No casualties were reported in the air strike, as the air defence forces shot down 24 Shahed-131 and Shahed-136 drones, according to the statement.

The air defense was active in eight regions in central, southern and northern Ukraine, including the Kiev region, Xinhua news agency reported.

The strike marked the fourth attack on the Ukraine capital this week, said the Kiev City Military Administration.

Earlier on Saturday, five people were reportedly killed and 37 others injured after Ukrainian forces attacked Russia's Belgorod region.

Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel that Ukrainian armed forces used cluster munitions from a Vampire multiple rocket launcher system to shell the city of Belgorod and its surrounding areas, causing significant casualties and damage, Xinhua news agency reported.

"One woman and four men died on the spot from their injuries before the ambulance arrived," the Governor said.

A total of 37 civilians, including six children, were injured in the attack, Gladkov said, adding that all the wounded persons have been transported to medical facilities in Belgorod for treatment, among whom seven adults and three children were in critical condition.

Last Sunday, at least five people were killed and 12 others injured in an attack by Ukrainian armed forces on the village of Rakitnoye in Belgorod. The attack also caused severe damage to local infrastructure, destroying 10 private homes, two commercial buildings, and four passenger vehicles, the Governor informed.

Russia's Defence Ministry had said that the Russian forces continue to repel the attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces in its territory.

