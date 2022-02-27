Russia confirms 116,093 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Russia has confirmed 116,093 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 16,291,116 cases, and 769 coronavirus deaths, bringing the death toll to 350,896, the federal response center told journalists on Sunday.

"116,093 new COVID-19 cases have been detected. 769 people died in the last 24 hours," the federal response center said.

A day prior, Russia confirmed 122,995 new cases and 793 coronavirus-related fatalities. A total of 181,343 people recovered from coronavirus across the country over the previous day, according to the federal response center.

"Over the past 24 hours, 137,596 people recovered which is by 24.1% less than on February 26, 2022," the federal response center added.

On Thursday, Russia reported 132,998 new COVID-19 infections and 762 related fatalities.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 13,458,910 people were confirmed to have recovered from COVID-19 in Russia. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor