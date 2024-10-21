Russia denies clarifying use of North Korean soldiers in Ukraine

Seoul Oct 21 Russia said on Monday it will continue its cooperation with North Korea but declined to comment on allegations that it plans to use North Korean soldiers in military operations against Ukraine.

"There is a lot of contradictory information," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters when questioned about the alleged dispatch of North Korean troops and a possible plan to use them, reports Yonhap, quoting Russian news agency TASS.

He added such questions should be directed to the defence ministry.

On Friday, South Korea's National Intelligence Service said the North had decided to send around 12,000 troops to support Russia in the war in Ukraine, with roughly 1,500 soldiers already sent to the Russian Far Eastern city of Vladivostok aboard Russian naval vessels.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters the following day that he could not confirm the troop deployment, but if true, it would be concerning.

As for Russia's relations with North Korea, Peskov said Pyongyang is a close neighbour and partner, and the Kremlin will continue to develop relations with North Korea in all areas, as it is their sovereign right.

He emphasised that the partnership is not directed against any third country and should therefore not be a cause for concern.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor