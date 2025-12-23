Russia develops new wear-resistant material for energy, aviation

Moscow [Russia], December 23 (ANI/WAM): Scientists at the Russian National University of Science and Technology MISIS have developed a new composite material combining high strength, thermal resistance and durability, which could be used in aviation, energy and mechanical engineering, TV BRICS reported, citing Russia's Ministry of Science and Higher Education.

Researchers said that conventional heat-resistant alloys tend to lose strength and undergo oxidation during prolonged exposure to high temperatures, leading to material failure and increased safety risks.

To address the issue, the team added aluminium oxide nanoparticles to an alloy composed of chromium, iron, cobalt, nickel and copper. These particles prevent the penetration of oxygen, which is one of the causes of material degradation when heated, thereby preventing the formation of microcracks.

Tests showed the modified alloy was 29 percent stronger and 27 percent harder than the base material, while its wear resistance increased sixfold. The composite also withstood prolonged heating at temperatures of up to 750 degrees Celsius, with the oxidation rate reduced by half. The material retained its ductility and did not fail under compression.

"The new composite may find application in the manufacture of components exposed to high loads and temperature fluctuations: turbine and compressor parts, engine valves, nozzle elements, and protective coatings, as well as contact surfaces of electrical engineering equipment," said engineer Umedzhon Narzulloev, who participated in the study.

Modern industry requires materials that can retain their properties under increased temperature and pressure. (ANI/WAM)

