Russia displays Su-57E aerobatics, introduces new defence systems at Dubai Air Show 2025

Dubai [UAE], November 18 : The Russian Sukhoi Su-57 and Kamov Ka-52 attack helicopter showcased aerobatic manoeuvres at the Dubai Air Show 2025 held at Al Maktoum International Airport on Monday.

The aerial displays also included the UAE Air Force and Air Defence aerobatics team Fursaan Al Emarat, HAL Tejas and the Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran aerobatic team, which also performed at the event.

Rosoboronexport, part of the Rostec State Corporation, is organising the single Russian exhibit at the airshow being held from November 17 to 21. The Russian pavilion spans 1,000 square metres and features defence, dual-use and civilian products from major Russian defence holding companies, including Rostec's United Aircraft Corporation, United Engine Corporation and Radio-Electronic Technologies Concern, along with systems from Almaz-Antey Air and Space Defence Corporation and the Tactical Missiles Corporation.

Rosoboronexport Director General Alexander Mikheev said the company will showcase more than 850 Russian products, describing them as highly intelligent systems aimed at enhancing defence capabilities. Over 30 of the most in-demand systems are on static display, and the company will hold talks with delegations from armed forces in the Middle East, North Africa and other regions to advance supply and technology cooperation.

As part of the Russian showcase, the Su-57E fifth-generation fighter developed by UAC is being unveiled in the Middle East for the first time, with its performance demonstrated in the airshow's flight display. Mikheev said Russia is "the only country that offers not only the supply of fifth-generation fighters but also the localisation of Su-57E production on the territory of a foreign customer."

The fighter is displayed alongside air weapons including RVV-MD2 air-to-air missiles, Kh-38MLE, Kh-69 and Grom-E1 air-to-surface missiles, the Kh-58UShKE air-to-radar missile and the RVV-BD extended-range air-to-air missile.

Rosoboronexport is also showcasing the new-generation Item 177S turbojet engine with improved thrust, fuel consumption and service life.

The modernised Yak-130M combat trainer aircraft is equipped with updated avionics, a targeting pod and the President-S130 self-protection EW system.

On static display, Russia is presenting the IL-76MD-90A(E) military transport aircraft capable of carrying up to 60 tonnes over 4,000 km or 52 tonnes over 5,000 km. It features a multi-channel EO system and an optional President-S EW system.

The Ka-52 recon/attack helicopter participated alongside the Russian fifth-generation fighter in the flight display, featuring air weapons including the Kh-MD multipurpose homing missile, the Kh-38MLE guided missile and the 305E lightweight guided missile.

In the UAV segment, Rosoboronexport is showcasing the Orlan-10E, Orlan-30 and Skat-350M reconnaissance UAV systems, as well as the upgraded Lancet-E and KUB-2-2E loitering munitions.

For the first time, full-scale Russian air defence systems are included in the Dubai exhibit, including the Pantsir-SMD-E SAM system with a modular design capable of carrying up to 48 short-range missiles or 12 standard SAMs.

Other air defence systems on display include the Dzhigit tripod-mounted launcher, the Verba MANPADS and the SKVP airspace control system capable of detecting low-altitude, low-speed UAVs.

Rosoboronexport is also demonstrating air weapons, electronics, air defence and electronic warfare systems across market segments.

