Russia does not even have capability to occupy Ukraine let alone invade Europe: Tulsi Gabbard

Washington [US], December 21 : Russia "does not have the capability to conquer and occupy Ukraine," let alone invade Europe, US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has said, accusing "deep state warmongers" and sections of the Western media of pushing alarmist narratives to derail peace efforts.

In a post on X, Gabbard said, "The truth is that US intelligence assesses that Russia does not even have the capability to conquer and occupy Ukraine, let alone invade and occupy Europe." She alleged that claims suggesting otherwise were being used to justify "pro-war policies".

Gabbard accused what she described as "deep state warmongers and their propaganda media" of trying to undermine efforts by US President Donald Trump to bring peace to Ukraine and Europe. She said these groups were falsely claiming that the US intelligence community supports the EU and NATO view that Russia aims to invade and conquer Europe.

"Deep State warmongers and their propaganda media are again trying to undermine President Trump's efforts to bring peace to Ukraine, and indeed Europe, by falsely claiming that the 'US intelligence community' agrees with the EU/NATO view that Russia's aim is to invade and conquer Europe," she wrote. According to Gabbard, such assertions are being pushed "to gin up support for their pro-war policies."

Her remarks come amid renewed Western reports claiming that Russian President Vladimir Putin's territorial ambitions remain unchanged and that Moscow still seeks to occupy Ukrainian territory.

Russia has rejected these allegations. This week, Putin dismissed claims that Russia plans to attack European Union countries, calling them "lies and nonsense," and accusing Western politicians of using fear to justify increased military spending, Russia Today reported.

Backing Gabbard's comments, Putin's special envoy Kirill Dmitriev praised her as a voice challenging what he described as war-driven narratives.

"Gabbard is great not only for documenting the Obama-Biden origins of the Russia hoax, but now for exposing the deep-state warmonger machinery trying to incite World War Three by fueling anti-Russian paranoia across the UK and EU," Dmitriev wrote on X. "Voices of reason matter. restore sanity, peace and security."

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the United States has proposed a possible framework for peace talks that would place Ukraine and Russia at the same negotiating table, though he expressed scepticism about whether such a format would deliver meaningful results.

Speaking to reporters in Kyiv, Zelenskyy said Washington had suggested a trilateral format involving Ukraine, the US and Russia, but added that any joint meeting would make sense only after clarity emerges from talks Ukraine has already held with its partners.

Meanwhile, negotiators from Russia and the United States met in Miami. The talks involved Dmitriev, Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Dmitriev said the discussions were positive and would continue. "The discussions are proceeding constructively," he told reporters.

