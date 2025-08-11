Russia downs over 120 Ukrainian drones overnight: Defence ministry

Moscow, Aug 11 Russian air defence forces shot down roughly 120 Ukrainian drones overnight, Russia's Defence Ministry said.

"During the past night from 20:00 (1700 GMT) on August 9 to 06:10 Moscow time (0310 GMT) on August 10, air defence duty forces destroyed and intercepted 121 fixed-wing Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that over 34 drones were downed on Sunday from 8:30 a.m. (0530 GMT) to 3 p.m. (1200 GMT), including one over the territory of the Moscow Region, Xinhua news agency reported.

One person was killed due to falling drone debris in the Saratov Region, the region's governor said on Telegram.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Sunday that Russia launched an attack overnight using 100 combat and decoy drones, with air defence systems shooting down 70 of them.

Earlier on August 4, 2025, Russian air defence forces repelled a large-scale drone attack targeting Volgograd region's transport and energy infrastructure overnight, regional authorities said.

"There were no casualties," Volgograd Governor Andrey Bocharov said in a post on social media.

Bocharov said that debris from intercepted drones damaged a high-voltage power line, disrupting electricity supply to the town of Ilovlya and nearby settlements. Emergency repair crews were dispatched to restore power.

In the town of Frolovo, a fire was erupted at a technical building in the Archeda railway station, prompting temporary train suspensions as explosive ordnance disposal teams neutralised an unexploded drone that had landed on the tracks.

