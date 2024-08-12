Russia evacuates Belgorod residents amid escalating tensions on Ukrainian border

Moscow, Aug 12 Russia's Belgorod region has begun relocating its residents to safer places amid increased military activity near the Ukrainian border, its Governor said on Monday.

"We are experiencing a tense morning due to enemy activity near the Krasnoyaruzhsky District border," Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a video released on his Telegram channel.

He assured that the forces will do everything necessary to address the threat near the border, Xinhua news agency reported.

"I am confident our military will do everything necessary to address this threat. However, to ensure the safety and well-being of our residents, we are initiating the relocation of people living in the Krasnoyaruzhsky District to safer locations," the Governor said.

Gladkov said the evacuations are currently being coordinated on the sites, and transport has already been sent.

In a separate urgent message, the Belgorod city administration also called for immediate action from residents of the Krasnoyaruzhsky District. "Enemy activity has been observed on the border of our municipal district. All residents are urged to leave their homes immediately. Evacuation sites have been identified," said the announcement on the city's Telegram channel.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor