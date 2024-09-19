Russia extends Western food import ban by 2 years

Moscow, Sep 19 Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree extending an embargo on agricultural products from Western countries for another two years, local media reported.

The embargo, which will run from January 1, 2025, to December 31, 2026, marks the first time the extension has exceeded one year, Xinhua news agency reported.

Originally enacted in August 2014 in retaliation for Western sanctions over the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the ban affects products from the US, the EU, Australia, Norway, and Canada. The restrictions were later expanded to other European countries, including Ukraine.

It is reported that Putin has praised the import ban for spurring Russia's agricultural growth.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor