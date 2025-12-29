Russia FM Lavrov reaffirms Taiwan as integral part of China, opposes any form of independence

Moscow [Russia], December 29 : Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has reiterated that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China and said Moscow firmly opposes any form of independence for the island.

Explaining Russia's stance in more detail, Lavrov said in an interview with TASS published on Sunday that Moscow considers "the Taiwan problem is an internal affair" of China and stressed that "Beijing has every right to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity."

He said debates around Taiwan are often conducted "in isolation from reality and by manipulating facts," adding that the wider context is frequently overlooked in international discussions.

Lavrov further said that several countries, despite publicly committing to the One-China policy, in practice support maintaining the status quo.

He described such an approach as "their disagreement with the principle of China's national reunification."

In this backdrop, Lavrov said Taiwan is increasingly being used as an instrument of "military-strategic deterrence" against Beijing.

He alleged that some Western nations seek to benefit from Taiwan's financial resources and technological capabilities, including through the sale of costly US weapons to Taipei.

Reiterating Moscow's long-standing position, Lavrov recalled that Russia's support for China on the Taiwan issue is enshrined in the Treaty of Good-Neighbourliness and Friendly Cooperation signed between Moscow and Beijing in July 2001.

He noted that one of the treaty's core principles is "mutual support in defending national unity and territorial integrity."

Providing historical context to the issue, Lavrov said Taiwan has remained self-governed since 1949, following the Chinese Civil War.

At that time, Nationalist forces retreated to the island after losing control of mainland China to Communist forces.

