Russia Gas Explosion: Three, Including Child, Killed After Building Part Collapses Due to Blast in Saratov (Watch Video)

Three, including a child, were killed after an explosion was seen to have occurred on the top floor of a building in Russia's Saratov. The impact of the blast is so severe that the part of the top floor of the building can be seen collapsed on Friday, July 25.

The Emergency Situations Ministry of Russia stated that firefighters and rescue teams were rushed to the spot after receiving the information. Locals in the area heard a huge explosion as part of the 10-story building collapsed and fell.

💥 Gas explosion in Saratov: part of a residential building collapsed, fatalities reported



Footage from the scene shows significant destruction of a section of the multi-story building. According to official reports, three people have died, and several others may still be…

Photos and videos shared on social sites show the upper section, believed to be the 10th floor, severely collapsing and completely turning into debris. Roman Busargin, the governor of the Saratov region, reviewed the situation at the site, where emergency crews continued to assess the damage.

The preliminary investigation revealed a household gas leak. Rescue teams are clearing debris, and emergency crews and medics are working on the site. More details are awaited.