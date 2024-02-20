Moscow [Russia], February 20 : Russia has handed 11 children over to Ukraine through Qatar's mediation, marking a pivotal moment for family reunification efforts, reported by Russia-based TASS reported

The handover occurred at the Qatari Embassy in Moscow, where Qatar's Ambassador Ahmed bin Nasser bin Jassim Al-Thani and Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova presided over the event, as per TASS.

While expressing gratitude for Qatar's role in the process, Lvova-Belova stated "Today we handed over 11 children, this is the largest group, each has its own story."

"There are two children with disabilities. I want to express my great gratitude to the Qatari Embassy, and to you personally for organizing the process," she added.

According to TASS, Ambassador Al-Thani emphasized Qatar's commitment to safeguarding children's rights and extended appreciation to the Russian government for its assistance. He highlighted the enduring productive relationship between Russia and Qatar, acknowledging the support from Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

Ambassador Al-Thani remarked, "Qatar always tries to protect the rights of children. "We want to thank you for your work. We thank the Russian side for assistance."

We will continue our efforts in this direction. "We thank Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani. Our relations are developing productively," he added."

The successful handover of the children signifies a collaborative effort aimed at ensuring the well-being and reunification of families affected by conflict and displacement.

The diplomatic initiative underscores the importance of international cooperation in addressing humanitarian crises and upholding the rights of children amidst challenging circumstances.

As Russia and Qatar reaffirm their commitment to fostering productive relations, the handover of the children stands as a testament to the collective efforts towards promoting peace, stability, and compassion on a global scale.

The event marks a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to address the complex challenges faced by vulnerable populations and underscores the importance of collaboration and empathy in shaping a more inclusive and compassionate world.

