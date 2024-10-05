Russia hosts 6th meeting of the Moscow Format of Consultations on Afghanistan, reaffirms support to the nation

Moscow [Russia], October 5 : Moscow hosted the 6th meeting of the Moscow Format of Consultations on Afghanistan, according to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The statement added that participants reaffirmed their support for Afghanistan during Friday's meeting.

"On October 4, Moscow hosted the 6th meeting of the Moscow Format of Consultations on Afghanistan. The sides unanimously reaffirmed their support for Afghanistan's development as an independent, unified, and peaceful state."

The meeting saw the participation of special representatives and senior officials from Russia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. Afghanistan's Acting Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, attended as the main guest, the statement said.

During the meeting, participants reaffirmed their support for Afghanistan's development as an independent, unified, and peaceful state and expressed their readiness to assist Kabul in counter-terrorism and anti-drug efforts.

The participants showed interest in developing regional infrastructure projects involving Afghanistan and noted the promising nature of economic, trade, and investment cooperation with Kabul.

The sides highlighted the importance of international humanitarian aid for Afghanistan, emphasising that such aid should not be politically motivated.

A joint statement was adopted by the participants of the Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan.

The parties expressed deep concern over the security situation related to terrorism in Afghanistan, noting that terrorist and separatist groups based there continue to pose a serious threat to global and regional security.

They called for strengthening counter-terrorism cooperation at both bilateral and multilateral levels, emphasising that Afghanistan should be supported in taking comprehensive measures to address both the symptoms and root causes of terrorism and eradicate it swiftly.

The participants urged Afghanistan's de facto authorities to take visible and verifiable actions to fulfil the international obligations and commitments made to combat terrorism, dismantle and eliminate all terrorist groups in a non-discriminatory manner, and prevent the use of Afghan territory against neighbouring countries, the region, and beyond.

The parties reaffirmed their unwavering support for Afghanistan as an independent, united, and peaceful state. They rejected attempts by third countries to deploy military infrastructure in Afghanistan or its neighbouring states, arguing that such actions do not serve regional peace and stability.

The participants also noted the promising development of economic and trade exchanges, along with investment cooperation between Afghanistan and regional countries. They expressed interest in developing regional economic projects with Afghan participation and in promoting progress in fields such as healthcare, poverty alleviation, agriculture, and disaster prevention, to help Afghanistan achieve independent and sustainable development at the earliest possible date. They supported the active integration of Afghanistan into regional connectivity efforts, the statement added.

The parties reiterated their commitment to continuing humanitarian support for the Afghan people and called on the international community to intensify the provision of emergency humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan while opposing any attempts to politicise such aid.

The participants also called for moderate, prudent, and inclusive governance by Afghanistan's de facto authorities, urging them to protect the basic rights and interests of all Afghans, including women, girls, and all ethnic groups, and to continue efforts to meet the needs of the Afghan people.

The parties urged the Afghan authorities to create the necessary conditions to improve the welfare of the Afghan people, prevent further migration, and facilitate the return of refugees. They expressed appreciation for Iran, Pakistan, and other regional countries hosting millions of Afghan refugees and called on the international community and donors to provide assistance.

The parties emphasised the significant role of regional frameworks in Afghanistan's recovery and urged the countries primarily responsible for the current situation in Afghanistan to fulfil their commitments to the country's economic recovery and future development.

