Russia: Indian Diaspora in Moscow excited to welcome PM Modi

Moscow [Russia], July 8 : Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Russian capital, the Indian diaspora residing in Moscow expressed their enthusiasm towards meeting PM Modi and asserted that they are happy and grateful to the Indian Embassy for allowing them to meet the Prime Minister.

PM Modi will be on a two-day official visit to Russia on July 8 and 9, to hold the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit with President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Young members of the Indian diaspora in Moscow also raised slogans of 'Vande Mataram' and cheered for Narendra Modi ahead of his arrival to the country.

Speaking with ANI, Ananya Rai, hailing from UP, said she has been living in Russia for 10 years. She said, "I am really excited to meet PM Modi. This is the first opportunity that I have gotten from the Embassy as well as the school to meet the Prime Minister."

Another student Anshika Singh, who has been living there for 11 years, said, "I am very honoured and excited to meet the Prime Minister."

Sidhu, hailing from Tamil Nadu, has been living for 17 years, and said, "I am very excited to meet PM Modi and I am very grateful to the embassy of India for giving us the opportunity to meet PM Modi."

Another girl while speaking withalso asserted that she is very excited and grateful to the Indian Embassy for allowing them to greet PM Modi.

Another girl said, "I feel very lucky to have the opportunity to meet PM Modi.

Abir Imtiaz, who has been living in Moscow for 11 years asserted that he is feeling very proud. "I am feeling very honoured that our PM is coming to Moscow and we have the chance to meet him."

Deepali Choudhary, hailing Bihar's Muzzafarpur said she has brought painting for PM Modi. "I wish him a warm welcome to Moscow and I hope he enjoys his time in Russia."

Aarav, a student in class 12, said, "We are eagerly waiting for the Prime Minister. He has been an inspiration for us for such a long time. It will be good to see him up close in person."

Meanwhile, ahead of PM Modi's arrival, Russian artists in Moscow beat dhol and rehearse. The artists also expressed their enthusiasm ahead of Modi's visit.

Speaking with ANI, a Russian artist, speaking in Hindi, said, "I am delighted that we have received the opportunity to dance and welcome Mr. Narendra Modi."

Another Russian artist, Zarina, said, "I am from Moscow. I am very happy and excited to perform here and I like to dance."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday left for a two-nation visit today, beginning with Moscow, Russia, where he has been invited by President Vladimir Putin to attend the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit.

In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs said "PM Narendra Modi sets off on a 2-nation visit to Russia and Austria. The first leg of the visit takes him to Moscow for the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit. An opportunity to further accelerate - partnership."

He is scheduled to land in Moscow later in the day today. Among the Prime Minister's engagements in Moscow is an interaction with the Indian community scheduled for Tuesday.

In his departure statement, PM Modi said, "Over the next three days, I will be in Russia and Austria. These visits will be a wonderful opportunity to deepen ties with these nations, with whom India has time-tested friendship. I also look forward to interacting with the Indian community living in these countries."

PM Modi said that he wishes to discuss aspects of bilateral cooperation with his friend President Putin.

"I look forward to reviewing all aspects of bilateral cooperation with my friend President Vladimir Putin and sharing perspectives on various regional and global issues. We seek to play a supportive role in a peaceful and stable region. The visit will also provide me with an opportunity to meet the vibrant Indian community in Russia," the PM said.

PM Modi added that the special and privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia has advanced over the past ten years, including in the areas of energy, security, trade, investment, health, education, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchanges.

PM Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin will have a meeting today. The two leaders have met 16 times over the past 10 years. The last in-person meeting between the two leaders took place on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Uzbekistan's Samarkand in 2022. PM Modi was conferred the highest Russian state honour 'Order of the Holy Apostle Andrew the First' in 2019.

Notably, India and Russia have a longstanding and time-tested relationship with more than 77 years of mutually beneficial diplomatic ties. The relations between the two nations were elevated to the level of "Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership" in 2010.

After concluding his visit to Russia, PM Modi will depart for Austria in what is the first visit to the nation by an Indian Prime Minister in 40 years. Speaking about the visit, the PM said "In Austria, I will have the opportunity to meet President Alexander Van der Bellen and Chancellor Karl Nehammer. Austria is our steadfast and reliable partner and we share the ideals of democracy and pluralism."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor