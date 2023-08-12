Russia intercepts Ukraine's S-200 missile system used for attempted attack on Crimean bridge

Moscow [Russia], August 12 : Russian air defence system detected and intercepted Ukraine's S-200 missile system, which was converted into a strike version, TASS News Agency reported citing Defense Ministry.

"On August 12, at around 1:00 p.m. Moscow time, the Kyiv regime attempted to launch a terrorist strike on the Crimean bridge with the S-200 surface-to-air guided weapon converted into a strike version. The Ukrainian missile was promptly detected and intercepted in the air by Russia’s air defence system," the ministry said.

The incident caused no damage or casualties, it added.

Earlier, Governor of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov on his Telegram channel said that two Ukrainian missiles have been shot down by the air defence system in the area of the Kerch Strait, adding that the bridge was not affected, reported TASS News Agency.

"Two enemy missiles were shot down by the air defence system in the area of the Kerch Strait. The Crimean Bridge was not affected," he wrote.

The attacks in the Crimea region have become very common. Earlier, in July, Moscow alleged that Ukraine launched 17 drones toward Crimea overnight, and referred to it as a “terrorist attack.”

The ministry said 14 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) "were suppressed by means of radio-electronic warfare". Three of the drones were shot down by Russian air defences, while three fell into the Crimean peninsula and 11 of the drones fell into the Black Sea, CNN quoted the Russian Ministry of Defense as saying.“There were no casualties,” the MOD added.

A Russian ammunition depot was also hit by the Ukrainian drone attack in Crimea, CNN reported.

A Ukrainian security official claimed Kyiv’s responsibility for the drone strikes that hit the Russian capital of Moscow and Crimea overnight.“Drones attacked the orc capital and Crimea last night. Electronic warfare and air defence are becoming less and less capable of protecting the occupiers' skies,” said Mykhailo Fedorov, the Ukrainian minister of digital transformation, in a Telegram post on Monday.“Whatever happens, there will be more of it,” he added.

Russia further claimed that its air defences successfully neutralized all drones that targeted Moscow on Monday.“All the drones have been neutralized today, and measures are being taken,” Peskov said. “As for the development of the defence system, ensuring its more intensive work, this is a question for the Ministry of Defense," CNN quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

