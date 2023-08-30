Russia intercepts Ukrainian drone over Ryazan region

Moscow [Russia], August 30 : Russian air defence intercepted a Ukrainian drone over the Ryazan Region on Wednesday, TASS News Agency reported.

The Russian Defence Ministry told reporters that a drone was sent to Russia in another attempt made by the Ukrainian government.

"At around 4:00 a.m. Moscow time, the Kyiv regime tried to attack facilities on the Russian Federation’s territory with a fixed-wing drone. On-duty air defence units eliminated the drone above the territory of the Ryazan Region," the ministry said.

At around 2:30 am Moscow time, another drone was intercepted in the region.

Earlier, over the Bryansk Region and Oryol Region of Russia, Ukraine sent fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) today which were again intercepted by Moscow, reported TASS News Agency.

"On the morning of August 30, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack against facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation using fixed-wing drones was thwarted," the ministry said in a statement.

"On-duty missile defence units shot down three drones above the territory of the Bryansk Region and one drone - above the territory of the Oryol Region," the statement added, as per TASS News Agency.

As per TASS News Agency, in the past 24 hours, Ukrainian armed forces carried out a total of 77 shelling attacks targeting the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Tuesday, leaving three civilians dead, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes said early on Wednesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, the mission reported 77 shelling attacks by Ukrainian armed groups," the mission said on its Telegram channel. "276 munitions of various types were fired."

The attacks left three civilians dead. Five houses and one object of infrastructure were damaged.

A total of 80 shelling attacks were registered on the republic’s territory on Monday, August 28, as per TASS News Agency.

