Russia, Iran support fast resumption of Iran nuclear deal

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday said that both Russia and Iran support a fast resumption of the full implementation of the Iran nuclear deal, Xinhua reported.

This comes after Lavrov and his Irani counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a bilateral meeting in Moscow on Tuesday.

Moscow is waiting for Washington to return to the legal framework of the agreement and lift its sanctions that not only hurt Iran but also other countries, the news agency quoted Lavrov as saying during a briefing following the talks.

Refuting the allegation that Moscow is slowing down the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal, Lavrov said that the US wants to shift the blame onto others because of its own indecisiveness.

During the bilateral meeting of the Iranian and Russian delegations on Tuesday, Abdollahian welcomed Russia's "constructive efforts in Vienna to help reach an agreement on the lifting of sanctions on Iran", according to Xinhua.

The Iranian foreign minister also expressed hope that the US would let go of its "exorbitant demands" so that all parties participating in the Vienna talks can reach a consensus.

( With inputs from ANI )

