"Russia is India's strategic partner in technology, defence": Rajnath Singh amid bilateral meet with Russian Defece Minister

New Delhi [India], December 4 : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that Russia remains India's strategic partner in technology and Defence despite the recent geopolitical developments.

Speaking at the 22nd India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military & Military Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-M&MTC) ministerial meeting at Manekshaw Centre here, Singh said that the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin will further strengthen the special privileged partnership between the two nations.

"Russia is India's strategic partner in technology and defence. Our relationship has been maintained despite geopolitical developments. Our Prime Minister and President Putin have been in regular contact at the apex level. During the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in China in June 2025, both leaders held extensive interactions," the Defence Minister said.

"We were also eagerly awaiting the visit of His Excellency, Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, to India for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, which has been fulfilled today. I believe this Leaders' Summit will further strengthen the Special and Privileged Partnership between our two countries," he added.

Singh welcomed the success of the 26th meeting of the India-Russia Working Group on Trade and Economic Cooperation held in Moscow last month and lauded the initiation of negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement with the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union.

"We welcome the successful holding of the 26th meeting of the India-Russia Working Group on Trade and Economic Cooperation in Moscow last month, and the commencement of negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement with the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union," he said.

The 22nd IRIGC-M&MTC session featured high-level discussions on all aspects of the defence partnership, including progress on major contracts, licensed production, and technology transfer.

Earlier in the day, Rajnath Singh and Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov laid a wreath at the National War Memorial.

Belousov co-chaired the 22nd IRIGC-M&MTC ministerial meeting with Singh ahead of Putin's arrival in the evening today.

The Russian Defence Minister also inspected the Tri-Service Guard of Honour in the presence of Rajnath Singh.

MoS Defence Sanjay Seth received Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov on Thursday at Air Force Station, Palam in New Delhi, the Ministry of Defence said in an official statement.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan was also present during the reception.

Belousov's arrival comes just hours before Vladimir Putin lands in New Delhi for a two-day State visit.

Putin's visit marks his first to India since 2021 and his first since the Ukraine conflict began in 2022. The two leaders last met in person on September 1 this year in Tianjin, China, on the sidelines of the SCO Summit.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor