Moscow, Aug 10 The National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC) of Russia on Saturday initiated a counterterrorism operation (CTO) regime across Belgorod, Bryansk, and Kursk regions in response to recent security threats.

The committee said that this measure was enacted on Saturday to protect citizens and prevent potential terrorist acts following an unprecedented attempt by Ukraine to destabilise several regions in Russia, Xinhua news agency reported.

The move comes after a Ukrainian attack in the Kursk region, which has resulted in civilian casualties and the destruction of residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure.

The NAC emphasised that the CTO's legal framework includes the implementation of necessary measures and temporary restrictions under Article 11 of the Federal Law "On Combating Terrorism." These measures are aimed at ensuring the safety of the population, maintaining public order, and enhancing the protection of critical infrastructure.

