Russia launches deadly missile and drone barrage on Kyiv

Kyiv [Ukraine], November 25 : Russia launched a large-scale barrage of missiles and drones on Kyiv early Tuesday, killing at least six people and striking the capital just hours after Ukrainian and US delegations concluded two days of talks in Geneva on a proposal to end the war.

Explosions echoed across the city as authorities said air defences were activated against cruise missiles, hypersonic ballistic missiles and drones. Residents were urged to remain in shelters amid the ongoing assault.

In a video address released a day earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky had warned Ukrainians to "be cognizant that Russia will not ease its pressure on us, on Ukraine, on our people," The New York Times reported.

His remarks came after several days of relative calm following a missile strike last Wednesday that killed at least 39 people in Ternopil.

The renewed attacks coincided with the conclusion of high-level talks in Geneva, where Ukrainian and US mediators produced a peace framework that left several contentious issues unresolved.

Russia has yet to respond to the proposal, which The New York Times said differed substantially from an earlier draft viewed as more favourable to Moscow.

Zelensky said the strike on Kyiv injured at least 13 people and caused widespread damage to residential buildings.

Emergency workers shared images of flames pouring from a multistorey building as power outages were reported across the capital.

Strikes also hit the regions of Odesa, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Cherkasy.

"The primary targets were the energy sector and everything that keeps normal life going," Zelensky said in a statement, according to The New York Times.

Ukraine's energy ministry said crews would begin assessing damage and carry out repairs once conditions were safe.

Evacuations continued through the morning as air-raid sirens remained active. At least one residential building in Kyiv was still burning, and several Russian Shahed drones were seen flying over the capital during the morning commute.

Zelensky urged Ukraine's partners to bolster support, stressing that "weapons and air defence are important, just as important is the sanction pressure on the aggressor. There can be no pauses in assistance."

He added that "pressure on Russia must definitely work."

Amid the devastation, some Kyiv residents expressed doubts about the prospects of diplomacy.

"It doesn't look like they are agreeing on anything," said Dariy Svitlyi, 22, as he stood outside a coffee shop.

"I feel very sorry for all the guys who died on the battlefield, and just as sorry for all those who are now fighting and risking their lives."

