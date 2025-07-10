Russia launches massive attack on Ukraine with 741 aerial weapons

Kyiv [Ukraine], July 10 : Russia launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine's capital of Kyiv and its surrounding region on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, deploying 741 aerial weapons, including 728 drones, seven Iskander-K cruise missiles, and six Kinzhal missiles, marking one of the largest attacks since the conflict began in 2022.

This is the second time that such a large-scale attack on the country has taken place this month by Moscow.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) reported in a post on X that Ukrainian defences neutralised 718 threats, with significant interceptions made by Kyiv's interceptor drones and mobile fire groups.

Despite the robust defence, the main strike hit Lutsk, causing fires at a garage cooperative and a private enterprise, with damage reported across multiple regions, including Dnipro, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Kropyvnytskyi, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, and Chernihiv.

"Russia launched an air attack overnight with 741 aerial weapons - including 728 drones, 7 Iskander-K cruise missiles, and 6 Kinzhal missiles. Our defences neutralised 718 threats, with dozens intercepted by Ukrainian interceptor drones and mobile fire groups. The main strike hit Lutsk, where fires broke out at a garage cooperative and a private enterprise. Damage was also reported in Dnipro, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Kropyvnytskyi, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, and Chernihiv regions," the Ukrainian MFA stated on X.

At least two people were killed and over a dozen injured in the attacks, CNN reported, citing Kyiv officials.

The MFA further noted that in the capital of Kyiv, emergency crews were still battling a fire covering 8,000 square meters, calling for "painful sanctions" on Russian oil along with secondary sanctions on those who buy that oil.

"In Kyiv region, emergency crews are still battling a fire covering 8,000 square meters. Russia rejects every effort to stop the war. Painful sanctions on Russian oil, which fuels Moscow's war machine, are essential, along with secondary sanctions on those who buy that oil and fund further killings. Everyone who wants peace must act," the MFA's post added.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha also described the attack as a "growing terror", calling for immediate bolstering of Ukraine's air defences and increased pressure on Moscow.

"Instead of peace efforts, Russia launched a record nearly 750 drones and missiles at Ukraine overnight. This growing terror underscores the urgent need to bolster our air defense, including investments in interceptor drones, increase pressure on Russia, and cut its oil revenues," Sybiha stated in a post on X.

Sybiha further detailed the impact in Kyiv, condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin for rejecting peace efforts while urging immediate action from international partners.

He further called for swift passage of the US Senate bill and the European Union's 18th sanctions package against Moscow.

"Massive Russian attack this night. Kyiv had a particularly dreadful night, with brutal attacks by swarms of drones and missiles, including ballistic missiles. There are damaged residential buildings and civilian casualties in the capital, as well as thick smoke in the morning sky. Putin rejects any peace efforts and diplomacy in favour of terror and war crimes. I urge partners to move quickly on both the US Senate bill and the EU's 18th sanctions package. Don't just watch Russia terrorise people in Ukraine. Act now to defund Russia's war machine," he stated in another post.

The attack comes following the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on Wednesday issued rulings on four cases related to Russian military actions in Ukraine since 2022, as well as the conflict in eastern Ukraine dating back to 2014, including the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, as reported by CNN.

The court concluded that Russia has engaged in a consistent pattern of human rights violations in Ukraine since launching its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Additionally, the ECHR held Russia accountable for the 2014 downing of flight MH17, which resulted in the deaths of 298 peoplea claim Moscow has repeatedly denied, CNN reported.

As per Al Jazeera, citing Ukrainian authorities, Moscow earlier on Friday night launched over 500 drones and 11 missiles at Kyiv overnight, resulting in the death of one person, injuries to at least 23 others, and widespread damage to buildings across the capital.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor