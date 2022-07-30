Russia logs over 12,000 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

The COVID-19 cases in Russia increased by 12,248 in the last 24 hours against 11,422 the day before, local media reported citing the federal centre for combatting coronavirus on Saturday.

TASS News Agency reported that for the first time since April 10, more than 12,000 cases of coronavirus per day were detected in the country.

However, since the beginning of the pandemic, 18,589,221 cases have been registered in Russia.

The number of deaths increased over the day by 43 against 39 the day before, the total number rose to 382,395. The number of recoveries over the day increased by 6,209 against 4,670 the day before to 17,969,342, TASS reported.

Over the day 1,634 people with coronavirus were hospitalized in Russia against 1,723 the day before (a decline of 5.2 per cent). The number of hospitalizations decreased in 37 regions and increased in 39, in another nine the situation did not change, the media report said.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Moscow increased by 3,888 over the day against 3,682 the day before. In total, 18,589,221 cases have been detected in the capital since the beginning of the pandemic. The number of deaths due to COVID in Moscow increased by 9 against 11 the day before to 44,453. The number of recoveries per day increased by 2,223, to 2,610,004.

St. Petersburg's cases increased by 1,457 over the day against 1,272 the day before.

In total, 1,552,166 cases have been registered in the city since the beginning of the pandemic. The number of recoveries in St. Petersburg increased by 688 to 1,508,645, and the number of deaths increased by 8, to 34,327.

( With inputs from ANI )

