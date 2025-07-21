Russia makes group raids on Ukraine

Moscow, July 21 Russian forces launched an overnight group strike on Ukraine's military-industrial complex and the infrastructure of military airfields, the Russian Defence Ministry said Monday.

The raid involved long-range high-precision weapons launched from air, land and sea-based platforms, including "Kinzhal" air-launched hypersonic ballistic missiles and combat drones, the ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Russia's air defence intercepted 74 Ukrainian drones overnight, including 23 in the Moscow Region, it added.

Airports in Moscow introduced air restrictions in the early hours of Monday for flight safety reasons, which were subsequently lifted, according to Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency.

Downed drone debris caused a fire on the roof of the railway station in the village of Kamenolomni in the Rostov Region, and more than 50 trains were delayed, said Russian Railways, Xinhua news agency reported.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Sunday said that Russia is ready to move quickly towards a settlement on Ukraine, but the main objective is to achieve its goals.

President Vladimir Putin "has repeatedly spoken of his desire to bring the Ukrainian settlement to a peaceful conclusion as soon as possible," Peskov told state television in an interview on Sunday. "This is a long process, it requires effort, and it is not easy."

"Our goals are clear, they are obvious, they do not change," he added.

Russian officials have said repeatedly that any peace deal hinges on Ukraine withdrawing forces from four regions, renouncing its NATO bid and halting NATO troop deployments.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that his officials have proposed holding a new round of peace talks with Moscow this week. "Everything should be done to achieve a ceasefire," he said in his evening address to the nation.

Russia rejected Trump's 50-day ultimatum, dismissing the threat as unacceptable.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor