"Russia must stop its indiscriminatory attacks," Von der Leyen slams strike on EU delegation in Kyiv

Brussels [Belgium], 28 August : President of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday condemned Russian airstrikes against Kyiv, which damaged the EU delegation.

Von der Leyen called for an end to attacks on civilian infrastructure and negotiations.

In a post on X, she said, "Another night of Russia's relentless bombings struck civilian infrastructure and killed innocents. It also hit our EU Delegation in Kyiv. Our Delegation staff is safe. Russia must stop its indiscriminatory attacks on civilian infrastructure immediately and join negotiations for a just and lasting peace."

— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) August 28, 2025

Russia's latest missile attack on Kyiv "severely" damaged the delegation building of the European Union (EU), Euro News reported, citing the bloc's ambassador to Ukraine, Katarina Mathernova.

Russia had launched a barrage of missiles on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, on Wednesday night, killing at least 10 people and leaving dozens injured, Euro News reported on Thursday.

No casualties have been reported in the strike on the delegation building.

EU Ambassador to Kyiv, Katarina Mathernova strongly condemned the strike, calling it "Moscow's true answer to peace efforts."

Antonio Costa, the President of the European Council, said he was "horrified" by the strike and expressed support for the Ukrainian people and the EU staff, as reported by Euro News.

"The EU will not be intimidated. Russia's aggression only strengthens our resolve to stand with Ukraine and its people," Costa said.

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos also criticised Russia for the strike and extended solidarity toward EU staff and Ukrainians.

"I strongly condemn these brutal attacks, a clear sign that Russia rejects peace (and) chooses terror. Our full solidarity goes to EU staff, their families (and) all Ukrainians enduring this aggression," Kos said on social media."

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned Russia's missile strike. In a post on X, he said, "Right now in Kyiv, first responders are clearing the rubble of an ordinary residential building after a Russian strike. Another massive attack against our cities and communities. Killings again. Tragically, at least 8 people have already been confirmed dead. One of them is a child. My condolences to all their families and loved ones."

