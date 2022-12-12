Russia once again backs India's permanent membership at UNSC

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has once again backed India for permanent membership at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) stating that New Delhi has added value to the Council with its stance on global and regional issues.

"I think that India is currently one of the leading countries in terms of economic growth, maybe even the leader. Its population will soon be bigger than that of any other country. New Delhi has vast diplomatic experience in settling various kinds of problems, as well as authority and a reputation in its region," Lavrov said.

Lavrov made these remarks while responding to media queries on at the Primakov Readings International Forum in Moscow on December 7.

India plays an active role in the United Nations as well as a range of integration structures in South Asia within the Shangai Cooperation Organization (SCO), he said.

"India is part of a range of integration structures in South Asia within SCO & it takes an active role in United Nations. India is a country that not only aspires to be but is at the essence of the forming of a multipolar world as one of its most important poles," Lavrov said.

Previously Lavrov while addressing the 77th United Nations General Assembly in September this year said that the Security Council will be more democratic if countries from Africa, Asia and Latin America are included.

"India and Brazil, in particular, are key international actors and should be counted for permanent membership in council," he had said in his address.

India and Brazil have been promoting their applications to join UN Security Council together with Japan and Germany, which is a sign of multipolarity, the Russian foreign minister said.

"We see what added value India and Brazil can bring to UNSC knowing their stances on global & regional issues," Lavrov said.

Among the five permanent members of the 15-nation Council, the US, UK, France and Russia have supported a permanent seat for India in the UN body.

Previously, UK Ambassador to the UN Barbara Woodward said, "We support the creation of new permanent seats for India, Germany, Japan and Brazil, as well as permanent African representation on the Council."

Addressing the UN General Assembly plenary meeting on the 'Question of equitable representation on and increase in the membership of the Security Council and other matters related to the Security Council', Deputy Permanent Representative of France to the UN said that "France's position is constant and well known. We want the Council to be more representative of today's world, in a way that further strengthens its authority and effectiveness."

India's current two-year term as a non-permanent member of the Security Council will end in December. India is currently presiding over the 15-nation Council.

It is the second time in its two-year tenure as an elected member of the UN Security Council that India has assumed the Presidency of the Council. India had earlier assumed the Presidency of the UNSC in August 2021.

( With inputs from ANI )

