Russia: One policeman killed, another injured after attackers opened fire at synagogue, church in Derbent

Moscow [Russia], June 24 : One police officer was killed and another one was injured after unidentified attackers opened fire from automatic guns at a synagogue and a church in Russia's Derbent, Russian news agency TASS reported, citing the Dagestani interior ministry.

The ministry spokesperson said that unidentified persons opened fire from automatic weapons at a synagogue and a church at about 6 pm (local time). According to the ministry spokesperson, the attackers fled from the spot.

"At about 6:00 p.m. Moscow time (3:00 p.m. GMT), unidentified persons opened fire from automatic weapons at a synagogue and a church. According to preliminary data, one police officer was killed and another one was wounded. The attackers fled in a white Volkswagen Polo car. The police are after them. Information about the incident is being verified," TASS quoted ministry spokesperson as saying. It further said that efforts are being made to identify the attackers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor