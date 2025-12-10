Russia Plane Crash: 7 Killed After Military Transport Jet Crashes Near Ivankovo

All seven on board were killed after a Russian military aircraft crashed in Ivankovo on Tuesday, December 9. The crash occurred during the test flight after the repair work near the village in the Ivanovo region.

The aircraft was identified as an An-22 military transport plane carrying seven people at the time of the crash, citing emergency services. All crew members on board were killed, according to a state media report quoting the Investigative Committee.

“Today in the Ivanovo region, during a test flight following repairs, an An-22 military transport aircraft crashed,” Russia’s Defence Ministry said in a statement. “The plane went down in an uninhabited area.”

The committee said it opened an investigation into possible violations of flight preparation rules.