Russia playing with lives of Ukrainian prisoners: Zelensky

Kiev, Jan 25 Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Moscow of playing with the lives of Kiev's prisoners, after a Il-76 military transport aircraft was shot down in Belogorod, the media reported.

Zelensky's comment came after Russia claimed that there were no survivors after Kiev downed the plane carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners, six Russian crew and three escorts, BBC reported.

"It is obvious that the Russians are playing with the lives of Ukrainian prisoners, with the feelings of their relatives and with the emotions of our society," he said.

As Ukraine was not told to ensure safe airspace, as on previous occasions, this can point to Russia's "deliberate" actions aimed at putting the lives and safety of the PoWs under threat," Ukraine's general staff was quoted as saying by Ukrainska Pravda.

On Zelensky seeking an international probe into the incident, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it means the Ukrainian President wants an international inquiry into "the criminal actions of the Kyiv regime", and it is definitely needed.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukraine knew its prisoners would be transported to Belgorod for an exchange based on an agreement previously reached between the two sides.

Kiev's move was an attempt to blame Russia for the deaths of the Ukrainian military personnel on board, said the Russian statement.

