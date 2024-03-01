Russia ready to return crash victims' bodies to Ukraine

Moscow, March 1 Russia has expressed its readiness to transfer the bodies of those who perished in the crash of a military Il-76 aircraft in the Belgorod region to Ukraine, local media reported on Friday.

"Yes, we are prepared. Everything necessary from a procedural standpoint is in place," Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova was quoted as saying by Russia's RIA Novosti news agency.

She added that the bodies can be handed over following existing procedures, Xinhua news agency reported.

On January 24, the Ukrainian armed forces shot down a Russian military transport aircraft, the Il-76, over the Belgorod region.

The aircraft was carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners for exchange.

All the prisoners, along with three accompanying Russian officers and six crew members, lost their lives.

