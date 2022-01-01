Russia registers 19,751 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Russia recorded 19,751 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 10,519,733, the federal response center said Saturday.

On Friday, the center reported a daily tally of 20,638 cases.

In the past 24 hours, Moscow recorded the highest number of new cases (2,739), followed by St. Petersburg with 1,529 cases and the Moscow region with 1,187.

In the same 24 hours, 847 COVID-19 deaths and 33,144 recoveries have been confirmed across the country, the center said. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

