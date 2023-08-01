Russia says Ukraine launched three drones towards Moscow, terms it "terrorist attack" 

Moscow [Russia], August 1 : Russia has said that Ukraine launched three drones towards Moscow on Tuesday. Russian Ministry of Defence has termed it a "terrorist attack," CNN reported.

In the statement, the Russian Ministry of Defence said, "On the night of 1 August, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to launch a terrorist attack by unmanned aerial vehicles against facilities in Moscow... was foiled." The ministry said that three drones were shot down, according to

In the statement, the ministry said, "Two Ukrainian UAVs were destroyed in the air by air defence facilities over the territory of Odintsovo and Narofominsk districts of Moscow region."

According to the statement, a third drone was intercepted and lost control before crashing into non-residential buildings complex in Moscow. The drone struck the same building that was hit in Ukrainian drone strikes on Sunday.

The Kremlin believes there's "an obvious threat" after the latest drone strike on Moscow, Russian Presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, according to CNN.

Speaking to reporters, Peskov said, "There is an obvious threat, and measures are being taken." However, he did not elaborate on the attacks and steps taken to prevent them.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Presidential Adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said the drone attacks on Moscow demonstrate that Moscow is becoming "used to a full-fledged war," according to CNN.

Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted, "Moscow is rapidly getting used to a full-fledged war, which, in turn, will soon finally move to the territory of the "authors of the war" to collect all their debts. Everything that will happen in Russia is an objective historical process. More unidentified drones, more collapse, more civil conflicts, more war."

On Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that the war is "gradually returning" to Russia, adding that it is an "inevitable, natural and absolutely fair process." He stressed that Ukraine is "getting stronger." Zelenskyy's remarks came after Russia brought down three Ukrainian drones.

According to the statement released by the Ukraine President's office, Zelenskyy said, "Russian aggression has gone bankrupt on the battlefield. Today is the 522nd day of the so-called "special military operation," which the Russian leadership expected to last for a week or two. Ukraine is getting stronger."

"Gradually, the war is returning to the territory of Russia - to its symbolic centres and military bases, and this is an inevitable, natural and absolutely fair process," he added.

On Sunday, Russia said it had brought down three Ukrainian drones that were attempting to attack Moscow. It is the second reported attack in Moscow in a week, CNN reported. The Russian Defence Ministry said three drones were intercepted.

It, however, said that a business and shopping development in Moscow's west was hit. No casualties were reported in the drone attack. However, the fifth and sixth floors of a 50-storey building were damaged, CNN reported citing TASS news agency.

