Russia says Ukraine main 'destabilising factor' in Black Sea region

Moscow, April 29 Blaming Ukraine for destabilisation in the Black Sea region, Russian Presidential aide and Maritime Board Chairman, Nikolay Patrushev, on Tuesday said that both Moscow and Washington are interested in ensuring the security of maritime traffic and the next step should be made by Kyiv.

"Clearly, the activities of Ukraine's armed forces and mercenaries are the main destabilising factor in the Black Sea region," Patrushev said in an interview with the Russian state-run news agency Tass.

He further added that the Kyiv regime repeatedly showed that it is impossible to negotiate with.

"At the same time, as we have already learned from practice, Kyiv has repeatedly demonstrated its total inability to negotiate with," said the Kremlin aide.

Last month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in an interview with a local broadcaster, said that the Russian side favours the resumption of the Black Sea Initiative, though in a format more acceptable to all, adding that this issue was discussed at talks in Riyadh as a priority.

"We support the return of the Black Sea Initiative in some form, better suited to all," he said.

"Our position is simple: we cannot take this man at his word," Lavrov said, referring to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Moscow, he said, is worried about the food situation in Africa and other countries of the Global South that have been affected by the conflict.

Following expert consultations between Russia and the United States in Riyadh, last month the Kremlin said in a statement that Moscow and Washington have agreed to guarantee implementation of the Black Sea initiative — safe navigation and the prohibition of using commercial vessels for military purposes.

However, Russia said that until the West lifts sanctions on its ships and supplies of agricultural equipment, it will not rejoin the initiative.

The Black Sea Initiative, also known as the grain deal, allowed the supply of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports and ensured the normalisation of exports of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to global markets.

However, Moscow withdrew from the deal in July 2023, stating that commitments to Russia weren't fulfilled. Moscow alleged that despite agreements, the West redirected the bulk of Ukrainian grain to its own countries, with the key target of the deal – to supply grain to countries in need – never being met.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor