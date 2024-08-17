Russia says Ukraine uses Western-make missiles to attack civilians

Moscow, Aug 17 Ukrainian troops launched their first strike using Western-make missiles on civilian targets in Russia's Kursk region, said Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova.

"Notably, this is the first time that civilian objects in the Kursk Region have been struck by Western-made rockets, likely American HIMARS," Zakharova said, Xinhua news agency reported.

She said a bridge over the Seym River in the Glushkovsky District of Kursk was destroyed and "volunteers helping civilians were killed in the strike."

She said all those responsible for such acts will face severe punishment from Russia.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said on Friday that Ukraine's operation in western Russia's Kursk region is linked to possible peace talks between the two countries.

Ukraine started a military operation in the Kursk region on August 6.

Ukraine's attacks on Russia's border will receive a "worthy response," with the Russian military's primary task being to remove the Ukrainian forces from Russian territories, President Vladimir Putin had said earlier this week.

On August 15, Oleksandr Syrsky, commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said that Ukraine had taken control of 82 settlements in the conflict-hit region.

