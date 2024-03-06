Russia sends fighter jet to escort French military planes near border

Moscow, March 6 A Russian Sukhoi-27 fighter jet escorted three French military planes near the Russian border over the Black Sea, state media reported, citing the Russian Defence Ministry.

The ministry on Tuesday said that a Su-27 fighter from the air defence forces on duty was dispatched after Russian radars over the Black Sea detected three air targets flying towards the Russian state border, state-run TASS news agency reported.

The French planes were identified as an E-3F long-range radar detection and control aircraft and two Rafale-C multipurpose fighters of the French air and space forces.

After the Russian fighter jet approached, the foreign military aircraft performed a U-turn from Russia's state border and left the airspace over the Black Sea, the ministry said, adding that the country's border was not violated.

